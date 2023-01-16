PRO-7 chief orders ‘deep’ probe on alleged abduction of dev’t workers in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), ordered a deep, thorough, and impartial investigation on the alleged abduction of development workers Armand Dayoha and Dyan Gumanao.

Both union organizers were allegedly abducted in Pier 6 in Cebu City last January 10, 2023.

Dayoha is a volunteer organizer for AMA Sugbo-KMU while Gumanao volunteers as coordinator for the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) in Region 7.

The two were later found safe in Carmen town, northern Cebu.

Bearis is requesting the cooperation of both individuals in the investigation that they will be conducting.

The loved ones of Armand and Dyan said the two went missing after they did not make contact with them and didn’t show up at work.

AMA Sugbo-KMU and ACT said the last time that both were seen was when they arrived via a ship from Cagayan de Oro in Pier 6 in Cebu City last January 10.

According to the claims of Dyan and Armand later, the abductors said they were policemen.

/bmjo

