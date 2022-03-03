Wife stabbed 14 times by husband in Badian, Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines—Police in Badian town, southwestern Cebu arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his wife 14 times late Wednesday evening, March 2, 2022.

In a phone interview, Police Lieutenant Etelberto Timagos identified the suspect as Rolly Duerme Saldua, who went into hiding after he was accused of stabbing his wife, Jinjin, multiple times.

Initial investigations from the police showed that the husband allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times on the different parts of her body after they got into a heated argument.

Investigators believed the argument was due to jealousy.

The suspect fled after the incident but police were able to arrest him with the help of tips they got from the couple’s neighbors.

Rolly Saldua was arrested in mountainous areas of Barangay Manduyong at exactly 11:10 p.m., Timagos said.

Meanwhile, Jinjin Saldua was rushed to a nearby public hospital in Badian. But due to her severe stab wounds, she was transferred to a hospital in Cebu City.

Badian is a third-class municipality of Cebu located approximately 103 kilometers southwest of the capital Cebu City.

/bmjo

