Tulfo bill wants to amend holiday economics law to allow long weekends

MANILA, Philippines — A measure that aims to modify the holiday economics law to allow longer weekends has been filed in the Senate.

Senator Raffy Tulfo filed Senate Bill No. 1651 to amend Republic Act (RA) No. 9492 in a bid to boost domestic tourism and promote work-life balance among workers and students. A copy of the proposed law was sent to reporters via Viber on Tuesday.

“Holidays are integral in order to honor and commemorate special events or traditions with cultural or religious significance. The Philippines celebrates 18 national holidays annually, four of which are considered ‘special non-working holidays.’ These aforementioned days may at times fall on a weekend making them feel less celebratory for individuals,” states the measure’s explanatory note.

“Additionally, the increase in the number of long weekends can help reduce stress, prevent burnout, and promote work-life balance for both employees and students by allowing them to decompress and spend time with their family and friends,” it further states.

Under the bill, if the holiday falls on a weekend, it will be commemorated on the following Monday. It also recommends that the President issues a proclamation on the first Monday of December containing the dates that will be pronounced as a non-working day for the following year.

Under RA No. 9492, which was signed into law by then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, regular and special holidays were moved to the nearest Monday to bolster domestic tourism.

But the practice of moving holidays to the nearest Monday ended during the term of late former President Benigno S. Aquino III through the issuance of Proclamation No. 84.

For 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation No. 90, which highlighted that “[t]here is a need to adjust these holidays pursuant to the principle of holiday economics wherein a longer weekend will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country.”

