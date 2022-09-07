Osmeña Day is Special Non Working Day in entire Cebu, employers reminded

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Employees in Cebu, who will be called to work this Friday, September 9, are entitled to receive an additional 30 percent of their basic pay, the labor bureau said.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) reminded employers in Cebu that this year’s Osmeña Day, which falls on Friday, is a Special Non-Working Day in the entire Cebu.

“As per Republic Act No. 6953, September 9 is declared a Special Non-Working Day in the City of Cebu and the Province of Cebu, with its component Cities, in honor of the late President Sergio Osmeña, Sr.,” the RTWPB-7 said in an advisory.

In turn, employees reporting for duty on Osmeña shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage, on the first eight hours of work.

RTWPB-7 also told workers and employers alike that should the former decide not to go to work this Friday, the “no work, no pay” principle will be applied.

“Unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) granting payment on a Special Day,” they added.

The entire country will be commemorating the 144th birth anniversary of the late President Sergio Osmeña Sr., the first Philippine president who hailed from Cebu.

While Osmeña Day is a Special Non-Working Day in the entire island province of Cebu, it is considered a Special Working Public Holiday for the rest of the country.

RELATED STORIES

Simple Osmeña Day celebration in Cebu City on Sept. 9

Cebu City road closures for Walk with Mary on Sunday and Osmeña Day on Monday

/dcb