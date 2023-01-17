Donations needed for Ibo fire victims: No worn-out clothes please

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | January 17,2023 - 10:02 AM
Ibo fire victims now occupy tents that were installed at the barangay’s gymnasium. | Photo courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Victims of the fire that broke out in a coastal community in Barangay Ibo in Lapu-Lapu City are in need of help.

But, Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), is asking potential donors not to give worn-out clothing to the fire victims.

“Mga tawo ug biktima sa katalagman intawon ning mga nasunogan. Mao nga dili nato labayan sa atong dili na magamit (gisi, busloton, guba nga sapot). Ayaw intawon ninyo ihatag ang inyong mga basura nga sapot sa inyong kabinet,” he said.

(These are people and victims of a calamity, these are fire victims. That is why we should not throw them things that cannot use (clothes that are torn). Please, don’t give them clothes in your cabinet that are fit to be thrown in the trash.)

Bañacia is encouraging Oponganons and other Cebuanos to especially make donations of brand new under garments, diapers for the babies and sanitary pads for the women.

Food and non-food items were already distributed to the fire victims. | Photo courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia

In its latest count as of 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the Lapu-Lapu City government has listed 67 burned homes and five partially damaged homes affected 157 families consisting of 485 individuals.

Of the affected families, 72 were house owners, 82 renters, and three sharers.

Bañacia said the fire victims that are now accommodated at the Ibo gymnasium were given packed meals starting at lunch on Monday.  They will continue to receive free meals for three days.

The fire victims were also given relief food boxes that contained rice, canned goods, noodles, coffee and milk and non-food items like kitchenwares, mats, mosquito net, towel, hygiene kits, pail, basin among, others.

On Tuesday, the City Health Office will be conducting medical check up among the fire victims.

Bañacia said the city would be extending more help to the fire victims after the City Council would have declared their fire site as a calamity area.

