Three games kick off 2023 Sinulog Cup basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Three matches will spice up the first day of the Sinulog Cup 2023 Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

The opening game of the cash-rich basketball tournament, which features eight teams, will pit the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball first runners-up University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the K&L Marketing of the City of Naga. Their match is scheduled at 3 p.m.

The Webmasters of head coach and lawyer Kern Sesante will get their mettle tested against the stacked roster of K&L.

The Webmasters will be spearheaded by Paul Galinato, Luigi Gabisan, and sharpshooter Jasper Pacana.

K&L of head coach Albert Alocillo will feature veterans Patrick Cabahug, Will McAloney, Eloy Poligrates, and Joshua Dela Cerna.

The second game features the DH25-Rock Uniform Solutions (RUS) of Cebu City councilor Dondon Hontiveros taking on Benedicto College.

The last game in the opening day will pit the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers and the UNBL Stars of Bacolod City.

The rest of the competing teams featured in the tournament are University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and the EGS Aneda Builders.

/bmjo

