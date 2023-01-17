MCPO personnel negative for illegal drugs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Fifty personnel of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) tested negative for illegal drugs.

MCPO Director Police Colonel Jeffrey Caballes on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, said that all of the urine samples that were taken from the 50 policemen who underwent a surprise drug test last week, came out negative for traces of illegal drugs use.

The 50 police came from the different departments of the MCPO.

More random drug test will be conducted until all of the 600 MCPO personnel are able to undergo the test as part of the office’s discipline and policy.

Those who will test positive will be dismissed from service.

Meanwhile, about 118 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of over P809,000 were seized by MCPO during their law enforcement operations from January 9 to 15.

A total of 27 individuals involved in illegal gambling were also apprehended. This is from the 17 operations conducted, where they confiscated over P2,500.

On the other hand, from the 17 operations conducted against most wanted persons, 16 individuals were arrested, wherein four were considered as the city’s Most Wanted Person.

