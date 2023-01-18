Great deals are up for grab at Colonnade Supermarket’s anniversary promo

Grab the best deals at Colonnade Supermarket, and take advantage of the chance to participate in their anniversary promo called “Sinulog Ekstra Save,” from January 16 to 18, 2023.

To participate, just purchase a minimum of P2,000 worth of grocery items from Colonnade Supermarket. A computer pop-up will randomly choose eleven lucky shoppers every hour of each day, during the duration of the store’s anniversary promo.

Winners will get surprises that they can claim at a redemption booth that is located near the near supermarket’s entrance.

Aside from its “Sinulog Ekstra Save” promo, Colonade Supermarket also has its “Premyo Overload”, a raffle promo that started in November 17, 2022.







For its raffle promo, shoppers will get one raffle entry for every P1,500 worth of purchases at the supermarket. The grand draw is scheduled on January 18, 2023, the day of the supermarket’s anniversary celebration.

Hurry now! Head to the nearest Colonnade Supermarket branch and get the chance to win as much as P50,000 cash or P50,000 worth of appliances!

Moreover, Colonade Supermarket organized a community outreach program that was held last December 2022 in Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City, and which catered to 100 children and their parents.









Colonade Supermarket is a member of the Alturas Group of Companies in Bohol (AGC). This year, AGC is celebrating its 50th anniversary and is setting the direction towards strategic, sustainable progress that benefits Bohol, Cebu, and the rest of the region.

Alturas at 50 stays true to its mission of “serving the community, uplifting lives.”

Catch the latest updates on Colonnade Supermarket’s deals and promos on their Facebook page. You may also head directly to their Cebu City or Mandaue City branches.