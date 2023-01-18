Philippine Scrabble Caravan invades Cebu on Jan 28-29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Scrabble Caravan, one of the country’s biggest scrabble tournaments, will invade Cebu on January 28-29, 2023.

The tournament will be held at the Arts and Sciences Hall of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu campus.

The event is organized by the Unified Scrabble Association of the Philippines Inc. (USAPI) in collaboration with the Cebu Scrabble Association.

Also, the University of the Philippines Cebu Physical Education Program (UPC-PEP), Cebu City Sports Commission, and the Department of Education, Cebu City Division joined hands in organizing the tournament.

According to Marilyn Abella, the head of the Cebu Scrabble Association, they are expecting many players from Manila, Mindanao, and Visayas to vie in the tournament.

“Naa mga professional players from Manila and from Mindanao. This is the second leg of the caravan and they’re planning to have the Mindanao leg in Agusan possibly later this year,” said Abella who regularly organizes scrabble tournaments through the Cebu City Junior Olympics.

The first leg of the tournament was last November 26-27 in Luzon.

The main purpose of the nationwide tournament is to select the best word wizards that will represent the Philippines in the WESPA World Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States this year.

One player each will be selected from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao to don the Philippines’ tri-colors in the world championships.

There will be two categories in the tournament, the open division for 18 years old and above, and the youth division for 18-below word wizards.

Cash prizes will be given to the winning word wizards.

Registration is ongoing. For more details, contact Lear Jet Dela Cruz at 09050975123. /rcg

