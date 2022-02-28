Science high bet tops Cebu City Charter Day Scrabble

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Lord Garnett Talisic of the Cebu City National Science High School ruled the first face-to-face scrabble tournament billed the ‘Cebu City Charter Day Scrabble Tournament 2022′ at the dance studio of the Cebu City Sports Center.

The tournament, held last Friday, February 28, 2022, was a milestone for the Cebu Scrabble Association as it served as their first face-to-face event since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020.

Around 50 word wizards from Cebu’s best schools in scrabble vied in the one-day competition with Science High’s Talisic emerging the champion with his flawless campaign.

Talisic won six games with 632 spread points.

The tournament featured a six-round Modified King of the Hill format that uses the Collins Scrabble Words (CSW 2021) as word reference. In addition, the tournament has five-points per challenge with 25 minutes per player.

Finishing at second was Michaela Saldua of the University of Cebu (UC) with five wins and 578 spread points. King Rydan Relatorres of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) rounded off the top three competitors with four wins and 469 spread points.

Germain Bargamento and Carrie Campañon, both from the Don Sergio Osmeña Sr. Memorial National High School, placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Despite placing fourth, Bargamento won a special award in the tournament for scoring the highest single turn worth 122 points by completing the word ‘legalise’ while Relatorres had the highest points in a single game with 602.

Meanwhile, Samantha Nicole Gabiana topped the elementary division with three wins and 198 spread points.

Other schools that competed in last Friday’s competition were Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School, Abellana National School, Adlaon Integrated School, and the University of the Visayas.

