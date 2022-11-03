Junior Olympics Scrabble Tournament to finally push through on Nov. 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Junior Olympics Scrabble Tournament will finally push through on Saturday, November 5, 2022, after being postponed by Typhoon Paeng.

The event was originally scheduled last October 29 but was moved due to typhoon Paeng. It will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) dancesport studio.

Organized by the Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA) through Marilyn Abella and the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and the Local School Board, the tournament will feature around 50 word wizards.

According to Abella, they are expecting word wizards coming from the Abellana National School (ANS), Quiot Elementary School, City Central School, Ramon Duterte Memorial National High School, Cebu City Science High School, Guadalupe Elementary School, and other schools.

The tournament features a Modified King of the Hill format that uses the Collins Scrabble Words (CSW 2021) as word reference.

This tournament is the continuation of the first face-to-face scrabble tilt held last February after the Cebu City government allowed on-site or face-to-face sports events in the city.

The CSA through Abella, the wife of the late “Father of Cebu Scrabble” Ka Roger Abella, has been organizing the tournament on a monthly basis. Its last edition was last August at the CCSC grandstand.

The winning word wizards will receive medals, while all participants get a certificate of participation. /rcg

