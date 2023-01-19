Lucky things you need to know for the Year of the Water Rabbit
CEBU, Philippines — Time flies so fast and Chinese New Year is again just around the corner.
The Year of the Water Rabbit will enter on January 22, 2023, and will end on February 9, 2024.
According to chinahighlights.com, 2023 is predicted to be “a year of hope.”
The Rabbit symbolizes “longevity, peace, and prosperity” in Chinese culture.
Those born in the year of the Rabbit are believed to be vigilant, witty, quick-minded, and ingenious.
Years of the Rabbit are 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927, and so on.
Here are the lucky things for people born in the Year of the Rabbit:
Lucky numbers: 3, 4, 6, and numbers containing them (like 34 and 46)
Lucky days: the 26th, 27th, and 29th of every Chinese lunar month
Lucky colors: red, pink, purple, blue
Lucky flowers: plantain lily, jasmine
Lucky directions: east, south, and northwest
Lucky months: the 1st, 4th, 8th, and 11th Chinese lunar months
Here are the lucky things for the rest of the Chinese zodiac signs in 2023:
Rat
How to be luckier: Display or wear lucky ox trinkets.
Lucky colors: blue, gold, green
Ox
How to be luckier: Display or wear lucky turtle trinkets.
Lucky colors: yellow, brown, white, golden, silver yellow, brown, white, golden, silver
Tiger
How to be luckier: Display or wear lucky deer trinkets.
Lucky colors: green
Dragon
How to be luckier: Display or wear lucky phoenix trinkets.
Lucky colors: white
Snake
How to be luckier: Wear or display lucky monkey-related trinkets
Lucky colors: yellow
Horse
How to be luckier: Wear or display lucky tiger-related tokens.
Lucky color: red
Goat
How to be luckier: Display or wear lucky pig items.
Lucky colors: orange, red, purple
Monkey
How to be luckier: Wear or display lucky rat-related trinkets.
Lucky colors: white, golden, silver
Rooster
How to be luckier: Wear or display lucky dragon-related trinkets
Lucky colors: yellow, white, golden, silver
Dog
How to be luckier: Wear or display lucky rabbit-related trinkets.
Lucky colors: red, yellow, brown
Pig
How to be luckier: Wear or display lucky fish-related trinkets.
Lucky colors: black, yellow
Source: chinahighlights.com
