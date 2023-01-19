Lucky things you need to know for the Year of the Water Rabbit

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | January 19,2023 - 06:30 AM

CEBU, Philippines — Time flies so fast and Chinese New Year is again just around the corner.

The Year of the Water Rabbit will enter on January 22, 2023, and will end on February 9, 2024.

According to chinahighlights.com, 2023 is predicted to be “a year of hope.”

The Rabbit symbolizes “longevity, peace, and prosperity” in Chinese culture.

Those born in the year of the Rabbit are believed to be vigilant, witty, quick-minded, and ingenious.

Years of the Rabbit are 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927, and so on.

Here are the lucky things for people born in the Year of the Rabbit:

Lucky numbers: 3, 4, 6, and numbers containing them (like 34 and 46)

Lucky days: the 26th, 27th, and 29th of every Chinese lunar month

Lucky colors: red, pink, purple, blue

Lucky flowers: plantain lily, jasmine

Lucky directions: east, south, and northwest

Lucky months: the 1st, 4th, 8th, and 11th Chinese lunar months

Here are the lucky things for the rest of the Chinese zodiac signs in 2023:

Rat

How to be luckier: Display or wear lucky ox trinkets.

Lucky colors: blue, gold, green

Ox

How to be luckier: Display or wear lucky turtle trinkets.

Lucky colors: yellow, brown, white, golden, silver yellow, brown, white, golden, silver

Tiger

How to be luckier: Display or wear lucky deer trinkets.

Lucky colors: green

Dragon

How to be luckier: Display or wear lucky phoenix trinkets.

Lucky colors: white

Snake

How to be luckier: Wear or display lucky monkey-related trinkets

Lucky colors: yellow

Horse

How to be luckier: Wear or display lucky tiger-related tokens.

Lucky color: red

Goat

How to be luckier: Display or wear lucky pig items.

Lucky colors: orange, red, purple

Monkey

How to be luckier: Wear or display lucky rat-related trinkets.

Lucky colors: white, golden, silver

Rooster

How to be luckier: Wear or display lucky dragon-related trinkets

Lucky colors: yellow, white, golden, silver

Dog

How to be luckier: Wear or display lucky rabbit-related trinkets.

Lucky colors: red, yellow, brown

Pig

How to be luckier: Wear or display lucky fish-related trinkets.

Lucky colors: black, yellow

Source: chinahighlights.com

