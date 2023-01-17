Heartfelt Lunar New Year Gatherings in Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu

Hop into the Year of the Water Rabbit with exclusive offers perfect for joyful reunions with friends and family! Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu has prepared Authentic Asian Culinary Sets, A la Carte Selections, and fun family activities to usher in happiness and good fortune this 2023.

Flavourful Reunions at Tea of Spring

Enjoy gastronomic delights and celebrate meaningful celebrations, as you welcome the Lunar New Year with Tea of Spring’s specially curated a la carte and set menus. Indulge in appetizing and bountiful selections like Fresh Salmon & Jelly Fish Yee Sang, Hong Kong Style Deluxe Poon Choi, and Lobster Braised Yee Fu Noodle with Truffle Sauce for a truly memorable occasion.







Auspicious Wealth Poon Choi Set

PHP 26,888 per set good for 8 persons

21 to 22 January 2023

Grand Luck New Year Set

PHP 38,888 per set good for 8 persons

21 to 22 January 2023

Winter Black Truffle Prosperity Set

PHP 38,888 per set good for 8 persons

21 to 29 January 2023

*Dishes are incorporated with Fresh Truffle Shaves

Auspicious Gift Options

Build new relationships and strengthen existing ones! Wish your loved ones happiness, peace and prosperity with auspicious gift options like Tea of Spring’s Rice Cake Tikoys, Master Liu’s Special Sauces, Spa and Watersport Vouchers — all of which are available at the Shangri-La Shop.

To order, you may visit: https://mac.shangrilaphshop.com/web/index.aspx

Celebrate Healing and Longevity at Chi, The Spa

Choose to live healthier this year with a renewed focus on your well-being. Find solace in your personal place of peace and enchantment as you welcome a balanced year ahead, with CHI’s Balance Massage priced at Php3,836 net/person. The offer is valid from January 17 – 31. For further inquiries on CHI, The Spa’s offers you may visit: https://www.shangri-la.com/cebu/mactanresort/chi-the-spa/