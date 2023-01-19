Climate protest not a crime, Greta Thunberg says after detention

By: Reuters January 19,2023 - 08:12 AM

Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg on the day of a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany’s utility RWE to Luetzerath, in Germany, January 17, 2023 that has highlighted tensions over Germany’s climate policy during an energy crisis. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

LUETZERATH, Germany – Environmental activist Greta Thunberg swiftly resumed campaigning on Wednesday after she was briefly detained in Germany during a protest against a coal mine expansion, tweeting that protecting the climate was not a crime.

“Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. We were kettled by police and then detained but were let go later that evening,” tweeted Thunberg, whose whereabouts are unclear.

“Climate protection is not a crime.”

She was detained with other activists demonstrating against the demolition of the village of Luetzerath to make way for the expansion of an opencast coal mine owned by RWE.

Thunberg was carried away by three police officers and held by one arm at a spot away from the edge of the mine and escorted back towards police vans. She was released later in the evening.

She has described the mine’s expansion as a betrayal of present and future generations and accused Germany of being one of the biggest polluters in the world.

The protest has highlighted growing tensions over Berlin’s climate policy with environmentalists arguing that climate goals are being neglected with a return to dirtier fuels during an energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED STORIES
Greta: Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened
Greta and Malala Together

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, climate change, climate news, Greta Thunberg, Reuters, World news

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.