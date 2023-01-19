Cesafi college teams to vie in cash-rich Dalaguete fiesta hoop wars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The town of Dalaguete, south Cebu, will host a topnotch inter-collegiate basketball tournament in-line of its annual fiesta starting this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Dalaguete sports complex.

The town Mayor Allan Sesante spearheaded the holding of this tournament, which put up a whopping P400,000 worth of cash prizes for the winning teams, in collaboration with the Dalaguete Sports Commission, the town council, and Vice Mayor William Lagahid.

Dalaguete is celebrating the 312th feast of its patron saint, San Guillermo de Aquitania, this month.

The tournament won’t be short of excitement as it fields in five Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) teams headed by the 2022 season men’s basketball champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

Also joining are the Cesafi men’s basketball runners-up, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, and the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU) Cobras.

The Webmasters and Panthers are currently competing for the Chooks-to-Go Sinulog Cup 2023 Basketball Tournament.

The champion team will take home a P150,000 purse, while the runners-up will get P100,000. The third and fourth placers will receive P50,000, and P20,000, respectively.

The tournament format is a single-round robin elimination with the top two teams to compete in the championship, while the third and fourth-ranked teams will clash for third-place honors. In case of a tied win-loss standing, the tournament officials will utilize the winner-over-the-other-rule, while multiple ties will be determined through the points quotient system.

The Webmasters and Panthers will compete on the opening day at 6:00 PM, followed by the Green Lancers and Wildcats’ clash in the second game.

Besides the inter-collegiate hoop wars, the Dalaguete Sports Commission organized various local tournaments for its coastal and mountain barangays.

Also, Dalaguete hosts a 20-team Inter-Cities/Municipalities Women’s Volleyball Tournament and an inter-club lawn tennis tournament.

