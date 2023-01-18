Rhea Gullas Cup basketball tournament tips off Jan. 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Three exciting matchups will highlight the start of the much-awaited Cong. Rhea Gullas Cup 2023 basketball tournament on January 21, 2023 at the Minglanilla Sports Complex, south Cebu.

Excitement mounts up as one of Cebu’s premier sports events featuring LGUs in the First District of Cebu resumes after more than two years of hiatus.

The first game features The City of Naga against the Municipality of Sibonga at 4 p.m. The second game will feature the defending champions, the Talisay City Aquastars taking on the City of Carcar at 5:30 p.m. The third game will have the host team, the Minglanilla Archangels, taking on the San Fernando Buffalos at 7 p.m.

On day two of the tournament on January 22, the tournament will head to the City of Carcar with three basketball matches, while the rest of the playing dates will be held in San Fernando, Sibonga, and the City of Naga.

This annual sports event paved the way of discovering some of Cebu’s best cagers such as Roger Ray Pogoy of the TNT Tropang Giga, National University’s Steve Nash Enriquez, and Cesafi men’s basketball finals MVP Jiesel Tarrosa, who played for their respective LGUs at one point of their careers.

Besides basketball, the Cong. Rhea Gullas Cup will feature 10 other sporting events.

These are volleyball, lawn tennis, badminton, chess, football, futsal, boxing, cycling, table tennis, and skateboarding, which will be held in the coming weeks in various venues in the First District of Cebu.

/bmjo

