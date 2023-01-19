ZIP Sanman Boxing team to open boxing gym in Cebu City next month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ZIP Sanman Boxing Team will make its presence felt in Cebu by establishing a fully-functional boxing gym in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, in Cebu City.

The owners of the boxing team are targeting to open the boxing gym next month.

Marivic Matsuura, one of the owners of Zip Sanman Boxing Team, revealed this during a recent turnover ceremony of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) world minimumweight belt to champion Melvin Jerusalem at the Bayfront Hotel.

The turnover ceremony was done on Jan. 17.

“Maybe next month. It’s still under construction. It will be in Banawa our ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym,” said Matsuura.

“It will be the official gym of our boxers. That is where they will train for their upcoming fights. That will be their base and it will also be open for fitness enthusiasts. We will also accept boxing lessons,” she said.

ZIP Sanman Boxing Team which is co-promoted by JC Manangquil of Sanman Boxing Promotions of General Santos City has drawn the attention of many Filipino boxing fans.

This was after, one of its banner boxers, Jerusalem wrested the WBO world minimumweight belt against erstwhile champion Masataka Taniguchi via a second round TKO last Jan. 6, 2023, in Osaka, Japan.

At the same time, ZIP Sanman has several promising boxers such as Cebuano world-rated contender Kevin Jake Cataraja, rising prospect Esneth Domingo, and former world title challenger Jeo Santisima.

The boxers and their trainers, Michael Domingo and Peter Cuizon are all former ALA Boxing Gym members who were recruited by Matsuura after the former disbanded in 2020.

