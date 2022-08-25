‘Sanman Bubble X’ fights: Zip-Sanman boxers pull out big wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ZIP-Sanman Boxing Gym’s stalwarts in Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja, and Alex Santisima pulled off stellar performances in their respective bouts last Wednesday evening in the “Sanman Bubble X” fight card in General Santos City.

The 28-year-old Jerusalem of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon scored a second-round technical knockout against Michael Camellion, in their eight-rounder minimumweight showdown on the undercard.

With the victory, Jerusalem, the top contender in the WBO minimumweight division improved his record to 19 wins with 11 knockouts, and 2 defeats, extending also his, winning streak to 8.

Camellion suffered his 18th defeat with 11 wins, 9 knockouts, and 3 draws.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Cataraja, the pride of Tabuelan, north Cebu knocked out Ronel dela Cruz in the first round of their eight-rounder super flyweight division bout. Cataraja decked Dela Cruz three times in their short-lived bout.

Cataraja remained unbeaten with 15 wins and 13 knockouts, while Dela Cruz dropped to a 7-4-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 4 knockouts.

On the other hand, the 22-year-old Santisima, the brother of former world title challenger Jeo Santisima, earned a split decision victory against Jelo Bacalso in their six-rounder bout.

Two judges in Rodolfo Alocelja and Brembot Dulalas scored the bout 58-56 in favor of Santisima, while Marlou Neri had it 58-56, for Bacalso. Santisima remained unbeaten with 4-0 (win-loss) record with 2 knockouts. Bacalso dropped to a 1-2-1 (win-loss-draw) with 1 knockout.

In the main event, Pablito Canada (8-21-5, 2 KOs) upsets erstwhile unbeaten Michael Casama (8-1, 8 KOs) via a 6th round technical knockout.

In the co-main event, French Guillaume Lorenzo (9-4, 6 KOs) wrested the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Inter-Continental lightweight title by beating Joe Tejones (13-11, 7KOs) via a 4th round TKO.

RELATED STORIES

Apolinar, Japanese foe make weight; Friday fight a go

Apolinar is GAB’s ‘Boxer of the Month’ for July

Cataraja , 2 other Cebu warriors fight in Wednesday’s Sanman Bubble Boxing X in GenSan

Cebuano boxer, sparring partner of many world champions, dreams of being a world champion one day

Santisima misses opportunity to fight for world title eliminator

Jerusalem is GAB’s ‘Boxer of the Month’

Pete Apolinar glad to be under the watchful eye of renowned nutritionist Jeaneth Aro

Omega’s Apolinar eyes bigger fights

‘Pinch me’: ex-refugee Ramla Ali becomes women’s boxing trailbazer

/dbs