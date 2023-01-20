Have a special Chinese New Year at Caja Kitchen Cebu

A feast for the senses—Caja Kitchen Cebu’s Chinese New Year Special Buffet is bringing the best of both worlds with a unique fusion of Chinese and Filipino dishes, all at an amazing price of only Php 550 per person on January 20-22, 2023.

We will be serving up a delicious buffet of traditional Chinese favorites, alongside a selection of Filipino dishes that have been given a Chinese twist. From savory stir-fries to sweet and tangy sauces, our dishes will be sure to please any palate. And for those with a sweet tooth, a selection of cakes and other treats are available to #FeastOn.

The buffet will be available during lunch hours from 12NN to 3 PM, and during dinner from 6 PM to 9 PM. In addition to the delicious food, our space will also be decorated with traditional Chinese decorations, creating a festive atmosphere for you to enjoy.

Caja Kitchen Cebu is located at the lobby of both Bayfront Hotel Cebu branches. Contact +63 917 624 1840 – North Reclamation Branch and +63 917 624 1455 – Capitol Site Branch.

Our Chinese New Year Special Buffet is the perfect way to celebrate the Lunar New Year with family and friends. It’s also a great opportunity to try new dishes and learn more about the rich culture and culinary traditions of China. So get ready to join us for a delicious feast, and may the Year of the Water Rabbit bring you good fortune and prosperity!

These are the moments we #FeastOn, and we’re happy to be part of all your special celebrations and holidays this year at Caja Kitchen Cebu.



