Feast on unlimited flavors at Caja Kitchen Cebu

After a long week of work and studying, everyone deserves a delicious reward on the weekends. Imagine all-you-can-eat lechon belly, maki, tempura, and more! Bring your family or the whole barkada to Caja Kitchen Cebu to feast on unlimited flavors at affordable rates.



Our new weekend buffet rates, effective on October 21, 2022 and running from Fridays to Sundays, are worth every cent! The Lunch Buffet, now at Php 550 per head, is served from 12:00NN to 3:00PM. If you’re dining by a group of three full-paying guests, the fourth person pays only Php 99.00! On the other hand, our Dinner Buffet, now at Php 550 per head, is served from 6:00PM to 9:00PM.









If you’re a morning person who loves to start your day right with delicious dishes to munch on, our Breakfast Buffet is still available daily from 6:00AM to 9:00AM for only Php 350 per head.



Your Birthday, Our Treat!

Caja Kitchen Cebu is perfect for birthday celebrations!

We offer a monthly buffet promo for birthday celebrants of the month. Celebrants of the month get to pay only Php 99 during our Weekend Buffet if they bring 1 full paying guest on the day of their birthday, or 3 full paying guests if they’re dining on another day within the month during the Weekend Buffet.

Caja Kitchen Cebu is located at the lobby of both Bayfront Hotel Cebu branches. For table reservations and exclusive events, you may reach us at +63 917 624 1840 for our North Reclamation Branch and +63 917 624 1455 for our Capitol Site Branch.



These are the moments we #FeastOn, and we’re happy to have you over everyday at Caja Kitchen Cebu.

