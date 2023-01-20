Guadalupe fire leaves 60 families homeless

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 60 families, or 180 individuals, were left homeless after their homes in Sambag 4, Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City, were engulfed by a fire that lasted for about an hour on Thursday afternoon, January 19, 2023.

Based on the latest incident report of FO3 Fulbert Navarro, the investigator on the case, 10 houses were partially burned and 30 others were totally burned in the fire that hit a 2,000 square-meter area in Guadalupe on Thursday afternoon.

In the same report, fire authorities said no one died or was reported injured in the fire.

Fire authorities, however, pegged the total damaged to properties at P3 million.

The Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) received the fire alarm at 5:07 p.m. on Thursday in Sambag 4, Gervacio Street.

Firefighters then raised the first alarm at around P5:10 p.m. The flames were put under control at around 5:41 p.m.

Firefighters declared fire out at 5:59 p.m. with a total of 36 firetrucks responding to the incident.

Initial findings showed that the fire started at the house owned by a certain Juanito Caballes, occupied by a certain Fhebric Caballes and others.

Fire authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Apple Enriquez, barangay councilor of Guadalupe, said that the fire victims were temporarily staying at the Guadalupe Elementary School.

