AEBC Buildrite Cup 2024 semifinals set

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for the highly anticipated Final Four of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2024 after a thrilling quarterfinals showdown last Saturday, February 1, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

Confix, Blockout, Smartbond, and Tofil secured their spots in the semifinals, which will take place on February 8 at the same venue.

In one of the quarterfinals match, Blockout outlasted Sinclair, 90-83, behind Peje Codeniera’s 17-point performance, which included three assists and a steal. John Cubar contributed 14 points, while Francis Cabyao added 12.

Despite Sinclair’s season-ending defeat, Michael Cinco delivered a dominant performance with a game-high 31 points and 10 rebounds. Adrian Damole chipped in 17 points, while Miguel Cenabre and Dexsel Caadan had 16 each.

SMARTBOND VS STOPGAP

The other quarterfinal game in the AEBC saw Smartbond edge Stopgap, 94-87, in a tightly contested battle. Ivan Deo led the charge with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while Jet Latonio added 18 points, eight rebounds, one steal, one assist, and a block.

Michael Laoc and Wesley James Viejo also provided key contributions with 15 and 11 points, respectively, highlighting Smartbond’s balanced attack.

For Stopgap, Andrew Ocena tallied 16 points, followed by Rex Cagulada and Nino Araw-Araw, who finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

TOFIL VS NATICA

Meanwhile, Tofil survived a grueling 67-64 battle against Natica, with Randy Lomera leading the way with 17 points.

Natica’s Paolo Perez put up a valiant effort with 24 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to keep their AEBC season alive.

Lastly, Confix cruised past Handyfix, 62-50. Noriko Benedicto paced Confix with 17 points, two assists, one rebound, and a steal, while Randy Lomera and Dexy Suico added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Handyfix’s Kyle Ordeniza recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, but his efforts fell short in the loss.

The semifinals will feature Smartbond taking on Blockout, while Confix squares off against Tofil, with both matchups promising intense action as the road to the championship heats up.

