IBP Cebu Chapter bags ‘Legal Aid Hall of Fame’ award

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter brought home multiple accolades at the recently concluded 20th National Convention of Lawyers (NCL), held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino from January 30 to February 01.

The IBP Cebu Chapter secured six major chapter awards, two finalist nominations, and two regional awards in this prestigious annual event, which was graced by no less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Among the chapter’s notable achievements was the Legal Aid Hall of Fame Award, the highest recognition given only to the most exceptional IBP chapters in the country for its unwavering dedication and exceptional service in providing legal aid and service and commitment to its members. The awarding ceremony was held during the “Governor’s Ball” last Jan. 31.

They also won awards for Best Legal Aid Activity, Best Legal Aid Lawyer, Gawad Lilia Award, Best Jail Decongestion Activity, Best Legal Aid Clerk, Overall National Sports Champion, and Best Region.

In addition, the chapter earned finalist nominations for the Best Anti-Corruption Program and Best Environment Program.

IBP Cebu

Beyond their legal excellence, IBP Cebu also displayed its athletic might by winning the Overall National Sports Championship, dominating the national basketball, bowling, tennis, and badminton tournaments.

IBP Cebu Chapter President Francis Michael Hubahib said that their most significant achievement was the Legal Aid Hall of Fame Award, a rare and prestigious distinction.

“Winning multiple awards, including the most prestigious and rare Legal Aid Hall of Fame Award, is a huge honor for us. It stands as a testament to the excellence, service, and innovation we have demonstrated throughout our term,” Hubahib said.

He also highlighted the success of the 20th National Convention, which IBP Cebu hosted for the first time in a decade. With over 4,000 lawyers, it was the largest gathering of such professionals in IBP history.

“The 26th Board of IBP Cebu exerted all efforts to make this convention a huge success. It had been 10 years since Cebu last hosted the event, which happens every two years. We are proud to have delivered an unforgettable experience for our fellow legal professionals,” said Hubahib.

Legal services

Hubahib reiterated IBP Cebu’s commitment to providing innovative and accessible legal services, particularly for marginalized communities.

“IBP Cebu has always stood out due mainly to the fact that we cover a vast jurisdiction with the entire Province of Cebu and that we are never afraid to initiate and innovate excellent delivery of legal services to the unseen, the unheard and the unwanted, while finding multiple ways to contribute to the development of the legal profession, as evidenced by our Legal Aid Academy, Trial Academy, No One Left Behind: Jail Decongestion Program, EmpowerHer GAD Program, Eco Lawyers Initiative, and Community Legal Aid, among others,” Hubahib said.

The chapter’s dedication to community engagement is also evident in initiatives such as the annual IBP Cebu Run, IBP Shootfest, and various legal aid lectures.

“As we end our term, we hope to pass on to the next board a framework for improvement and innovation. It is our sincere hope that our projects and initiatives will be continued through the years by the next batch of lawyers leaders,” Hubahib concluded.

