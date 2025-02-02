Cebu City as ‘pet-friendly’: Vet pushes advocacy for stray dogs

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 02,2025 - 09:42 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Being recognized as one of the ‘pet-friendly’ cities in Asia was something the city’s veterinarian did not see coming.

Recently, Cebu City ranked second in the top 10 pet-friendly cities list of online travel platform Agoda.

According to Agoda, their list was based on the average number of accommodations that allow guests to bring in their pets.

“Puwerte gyung surprise-a nako. Wa ko mag expect nga naa diay group nga murag nag survey,” Dr. Alice Utlang, head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) of the Cebu City Government.

Utlang, in an interview with the city’s Public Information Office, expressed that she truly did not expect the result, especially that it was only last January 15 when she posted that her goal for the city is to be a pet-friendly, where its residents coexist with roaming dogs.

Aside from that, she also wants the city to become a “rabies-free” city.

Utlang also wanted to strenghthen the department’s CNVR program or the Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return.

READ: Cebu City Veterinary will no longer impound healthy stray dogs

Utlang earlier said in a media interview that believes the healthy stray dogs should not be impounded nor punished.

Moreover, Utlang also praised Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia for fostering stray dogs at the City Hall, for example, ‘Pochie’ and the other aspins in the former vice mayor’s office—now mayor’s office.

She said that it is rare to have a government official who fosters a roaming dog inside the City Hall.

“Na inspired sad ko sa gihimo ni Mayor kay katong vice mayor pa siya, talagsa ra kaayo nga a government official, in a government facility or office, naay iro, gi-accept ang iro nga gibuhi gikan sa dalan, giatiman, pakaon og insakto, ug nahimo siyang murag ambassador sa roaming dogs. Nindot kaayo,” Utlang said.

It was June last year when Utlang reiterated their advocacy that they will no longer impound healthy stray dogs. — with a report from Morexette Marie Erram

/clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP