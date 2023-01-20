13 amateur bouts featured in VBG’s monthly grassroots program

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Thirteen exciting amateur bouts will be featured in the resumption of the Villamor Boxing Gym’s monthly grassroots program at the Villamor Boxing Gym (VBG) in Pagsabungan, Mandaue City.

The monthly amateur slugfest is held in cooperation with the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) and the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

Boxers from Pagsabungan, Carcar City, Consolacion, Caitom Boxing Gym, Sarok Boxing Gym, Mandaue, PMI Bohol Boxing Gym, Dalaguete, Dumaguete, Lapu-Lapu, and San Fernando will strut their wares in the card hosted by VBG of veteran boxing trainer Edito Villamor.

The card pits Justine Inocian versus Lester Tagalog (26kg), James Villarubi vs Steven Bernales (45kg), Ejay Batiancila vs Kurt Magsanay (31kg), Jude Responso vs Jhamel Aras (34kg), Carl Vincent Soriano vs Loue Tirol (40kg), Fredrich Locsin vs Xandy Aras (41kg), Carl Jan Simbajon vs Jeyhan Dayagbil (45kg), Felix Butlig vs Arjun Juario (52kg), Carl Steven vs Daryl Catarman (52kg), Carl Penedo vs Jick Kier Autida (55kg), Vicente Unidos vs Jemuel Aranas (54kg), Richie Aparici vs Jofel Barcoma (61kg), and Jason Axil Velasquez vs Fredrich Madriano (65kg).

This amateur boxing spectacle has been happening since last year, giving young aspiring boxers quality exposure to hone their skills. /rcg

