FACES OF CEBU: Jasmer Labitad and Lorraine Mae Pacana, dancesports duo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They say dance is an art form that brings people together.

Jasmer Labitad and Lorraine Mae Pacana are living proof of this as their childhood interest in dancesports became their gateway to a bond beyond the dance floor.

As dancesport partners for ten years now, sharing wins and defeats in competitions, Jasmer, 27, and Lorraine, 26, both from Cebu, developed a friendship that helped them perform better and get through life’s challenges.

“Advantage is magkasinabot mi in any aspect, bisan gawas sa dance floor. Labaw sa tanan, kahibaw na sab gud mi magdala sa usa’g-usa labi na padung ang mga competitions. Like, magka-align lang gud among mindset,” Jasmer told CDN Digital.

He said he liked Lorraine because of her being family-oriented, a family provider, and “duol sa Ginoo.”

The two recently bested 36 other couples, bagged gold medals in Special Event Latin, and landed fourth place in Grade C Latin in a competition held at the Philippines Sports Arena in Pasig City last October 29-30, 2022.

What started as a mere interest in dancesports has opened opportunities for them to make their family and Cebu proud.

Jasmer started learning dancesports when he was 12 years old– just like Lorraine, who began training as a kid with her father.

“Basta ganahan lang gud mi ato na time mag dancesport og wala sab me mag expect na in ani among journey now,” Lorraine said.

And for every competition and award they get, Lorraine and Jasmer said they dedicate these to their supportive families.

“Proud kaayo me kay amo mani gina offer among dance para nila gud, og labaw sa tanan dli pud mi ma ing-ani ron kung dili pud tungod nila…Grateful and blessed me kay isa me sa nag dala og pasidungog sa Syudad sa Sugbo ug kaya g’yud natung mga Cebuano na makipag compete gud sa uban pang nasud na umaabot puhon,” Lorraine and Jasmer said.

Jasmer and Lorraine were also recognized as gold medalists in Grade C Latin in 2019 for the Dancesport Council of the Philippine National ranking in Valle Verde Country Club, Pasig City, Manila.

They also emerged as gold medalists in the pre-amateur 3 Dance Latin-RSV Open Competition in 2017.

Outside the dance floor, Jasmer works as an employee at Cebu City Hall, while Lorraine works as a senior title executive in an international publishing house.

With shared defeats and wins, the two advised those who want to start something new not to be afraid to learn and start over again.

“Everything has a process, and keep the process and feel it. Sooner or later, you will be in your track. Don’t give up just strive and learn it. Show your talent to everyone, kaya gani namo, kaya sab na nimo. maong mao ni among rule / qoute na mag partner: ‘ukol gihapon hangtud sa sunod na higayon,” the two said.

As to maintaining a friendship, Jasmer said treating friends like family is the best way to keep the friendship alive.

