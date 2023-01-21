11 minors involved in Talisay brawl to undergo counseling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 11 minors will undergo counseling under Talisay City social workers after figuring in a street brawl on Friday dawn, January 20, 2023.

Police said six of the minors are repeat offenders and are already turned over to the social workers in Barangays Dumlog and Poblacion and placed under their custody. They will undergo a moral recovery program.

The five first-time offenders, on the other hand, were turned over to their parents but will also undergo counseling and do voluntary work.

Ten of the 11 rescued minors are boys while one is a female.

According to the police, the minors are residents of different sitios of barangays Dumlog and Poblacion in Talisay City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station said that around 3 a.m. on Friday, the desk officer of the Talisay City Police Station received a report about a rumble involving several individuals in Barangay Dumlog.

When the police went to the area, the individuals were nowhere to be found.

Caballes also belied allegations that they did not respond to the reported brawl, as previously reported.

“Upon receiving the report, we immediately dispatched a team to the said area, to no avail when the involved minors were no longer there when the team arrived,” Caballes said.

After conducting further investigation, they were able to identify and locate the minors whose ages ranged from 13 to 16 years old.

Police found out that they are members of certain gangs called “Kalmados” and “TGS”. Accordingly, a dispute between the two groups triggered the rumble.

Caballes assured Talisaynons that this incident is an isolated case and that what happened had been addressed.

Caballes also advised the involved minors to ponder on this incident as this will not be tolerated.

He also appealed to the parents, not only of the rescued minors, to constantly monitor their children’s activities.

“It is unfortunate to hear that despite our regular patrolling and consistent police visibility in our city streets, such incidents happen that cause public alarm and disturbance of the peace,” he added. /rcg

