Cebu City ‘rumble’: Police turn probe on bar after ‘brawlers’ settled differences amicably

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police will only investigate the lapses of the establishment in relation to the reported late-night brawl in front of a bar along Salinas Drive, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City on Sunday dawn, March 13.

Police Major Renz Talosig, Mabolo Police Station chief, said they could not investigate the individuals involved in the rumble or brawl because they had already settled their differences amicably.

Talosig said that this was according to one of the bar’s employees.

He said it would be hard to investigate this because there was no complaint or report filed involving the brawl or rumble in the area, and that those involved had reportedly amicably settled their differences.

So police will focus their investigation on the bar.

He said that they would find out if there were lapses in the bar’s security, which could have prevented the brawl.

And if there were lapses, Talosig said that they would send their recommendation then to the city’s Business Process and Licensing Office (BPLO).

He said it would be up to the BPLO on what actions to take if there were indeed lapses in the bar’s security.

In a video that circulated online, a group of individuals engaged in a “rumble” or a brawl outside a bar in Salinas Drive, Barangay Lahug.

Police still did not know what started the brawl.

This was the second brawl or “rumble” reported in the last three days.

The first one was in Talisay City on the late evening of March 11, where at least 15 people were involved in a brawl inside a restobar there.

A video of the brawl went viral online and has caught the attention of Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas, who condemned the incident and ordered an investigation on it.

This led police to investigate the incident and identify those involved.

Talisay City police also said that they were ready to file charges against the persons involved.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities to probe another late-night brawl in Cebu

Police ready complaints vs 15 individuals involved in Talisay restobar ‘rumble’

Gullas: Charge perpetrators of rumble in restobar

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy