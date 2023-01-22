Pagasa: Cloudy Sunday with possible rain showers across PH

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rain will continue to prevail in several parts of the country on Sunday due to the effects of several weather systems, including the trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

“Maulap na kalangitan at kalat kalat na pagulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog ang mararanasan sa bahagi ng Bicol region maging sa mga lalawigan din ng Quezon, Marinduque at Romblon dulot ng shearline,” said Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda.

(Cloudy skies and scattered rains, lightning and thunder will prevail in parts of the Bicol region as well as in Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon due to the shearline.)

Cloudy skies with rain are likewise expected in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, as well as Aurora due to the northeast monsoon, but the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible rain showers.

The trough of an LPA outside PAR will bring rain to parts of Eastern Visayas and the Caraga, Davao regions in Mindanao.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy skies with chances of rain due to isolated thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau has raised gale warnings over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Aurora, Northern Quezon including northern and eastern coasts of Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, northern coast of Camarines Sur, northern and eastern coasts of Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon, northern and eastern coasts of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, eastern coast of Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, eastern coast of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Surigao del Sur.

Forecast temperature range on Sunday in key cities / areas:

Metro Manila: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 22 to 27 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 22 to 29 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 19 to 28 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

