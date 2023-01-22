LIST: Sinulog sa Carmen contingents

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 22 contingents from all over Cebu will be joining the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen today, January 22.

The Cebu Provincial Government on Saturday, January 21, released the final and official list of contingents who are joining grand parade and local and open categories of the competition.

These include seven local contingents from Carmen town, and seven more coming from Cebu City.

The competition for Sinulog sa Carmen will have two major categories. These are the Local category that will be participated by contingents from Carmen town and the Open category which covers those from Cebu City and Cebu province.

See full list below:

Local category

Tribu Triumbanayon

Tribu Maampoon

Tribu Cogonanon

Tribu Luyanganon

Tribu San Roque

Tribu Panaghiusa

Tribu Ipilacion

Open Category

Sinulog Based (SB)

Tuburan

Mandaue City

Brgy. Tejero

Carcar City

Brgy. Labangon

Brgy. Guadalupe

Talisay City

Free Interpretation (FI)

Naga City

Moalboal

Brgy. Mabolo

Lapu-Lapu City

Brgy. Tisa

Brgy. San Roque

Tribu Lumad Basakanon

Toledo City

At least 10 contingents that backed out of the Sinulog Festival 2023 organized by the Cebu City Government and the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) will also be joining what is described as the “grandest Sinulog sa Carmen.”

The Sinulog Festival 2023 in Cebu City was held at the South Road Properties (SRP) last January 15.

