LIST: Sinulog sa Carmen contingents
CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 22 contingents from all over Cebu will be joining the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen today, January 22.
The Cebu Provincial Government on Saturday, January 21, released the final and official list of contingents who are joining grand parade and local and open categories of the competition.
These include seven local contingents from Carmen town, and seven more coming from Cebu City.
The competition for Sinulog sa Carmen will have two major categories. These are the Local category that will be participated by contingents from Carmen town and the Open category which covers those from Cebu City and Cebu province.
See full list below:
Local category
Tribu Triumbanayon
Tribu Maampoon
Tribu Cogonanon
Tribu Luyanganon
Tribu San Roque
Tribu Panaghiusa
Tribu Ipilacion
Open Category
Sinulog Based (SB)
Tuburan
Mandaue City
Brgy. Tejero
Carcar City
Brgy. Labangon
Brgy. Guadalupe
Talisay City
Free Interpretation (FI)
Naga City
Moalboal
Brgy. Mabolo
Lapu-Lapu City
Brgy. Tisa
Brgy. San Roque
Tribu Lumad Basakanon
Toledo City
At least 10 contingents that backed out of the Sinulog Festival 2023 organized by the Cebu City Government and the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) will also be joining what is described as the “grandest Sinulog sa Carmen.”
The Sinulog Festival 2023 in Cebu City was held at the South Road Properties (SRP) last January 15.
/dcb
