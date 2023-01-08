Trough of LPA causes rains in Metro Cebu – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will be experienced in Metro Cebu from Sunday, Jan. 8, to Thursday, Jan. 12, Engr. Al Quiblat of Pagasa-Mactan said.

Quiblat said the bad weather is a result of the trough or the extension of a Low Pressure Area (LPA) that is currently located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The same weather system also prevails in other parts of the Visayas and in Mindanao.

“Mao ni hinungdan nato nga nakasinati ta og labihang pagpanag-om unya naay mga light to moderate [rains] and di ta mo-kompyansa kay naay usahay nga mukusog ang ulan,” Quiblat told CDN Digital in an interview on Sunday.

“Naa ni [ang LPA] sa gawas sa Philippine Area of Responsibility Southeast of Mindanao. Sa ubos, sa original location niya sauna katong nakaapekto iyang trough katong niaging semana. Gahapon nisud ni siya [sa PAR] and then nibalik pod [og] gawas. Taas ang posibilidad nga mubalik na pod siyag sud [sa PAR] in the next 24-48 hours,” he added.

Quiblat said they are not ruling out the possibility of the LPA developing into a tropical cyclone in the coming days. However, its chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, based on their five-day extended weather forecast, is “slim.”

Metro Cebu’s temperature, he said, will range from 24 to 30 degrees Celsius while heat index will be between 32 to 33 degrees Celsius.

“Ang hangin is 20-40 kilometers per hour and ang kadagatan is moderate,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Pagasa: Wet weekend in Visayas, Mindanao, parts of Luzon due to LPA, ‘amihan’

Pagasa: Rain expected in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as LPA nears

Trough of LPA to bring scattered rainshowers in Central Visayas

/dcb