Pagasa: Wet weekend in Visayas, Mindanao, parts of Luzon due to LPA, ‘amihan’

MANILA, Philippines — The trough or extension of a low -pressure area (LPA) and the shear line will trigger rainfall in the entire Visayas and Mindanao, as well as Palawan province on Saturday, according to the state weather bureau.

As of 3:00 am, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said LPA was spotted some 1,000 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao and inside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja, however, said the LPA has a slim chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, but will bring rains to most parts of the Visayas and Mindanao until next week.

“Amihan”

The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will also cause rainfall in several parts of Luzon, said Pagasa.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol region, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains due to “amihan”.

Fairer weather, with partly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers are expected in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Rough seas alert!

The seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, and the northern coast of Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, eastern coast of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, northern Quezon including the northern and eastern coasts of Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the northern coast of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, and the eastern coast of Sorsogon will have rough to very rough sea conditions with 2.8 to 5.0 – meter waves

gsg

