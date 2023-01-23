Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Joshua Garcia and Gabbi Garcia join forces in ‘Unbreak My Heart’

It’s confirmed: Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Joshua Garcia, and Gabbi Garcia will lead the stellar cast of the ABS-CBN and GMA collaborative project called “Unbreak My Heart,” which will be released through a streaming platform in 2023.

The upcoming project featuring the cast from the network giants was unveiled on the streaming service’s official Facebook page on Monday, Jan. 23.

“The BIGGEST collaboration is going to happen this 2023,” the caption read. “‘Unbreak My Heart’ starring your favorite Kapuso and Kapamilya stars — Joshua Garcia, Gabbi Garcia, Richard Yap and Jodi Sta. Maria! Coming soon!”

The Kapuso and Kapamilya networks’ collaboration came after teasers featured a glimpse of Jodi, Richard, Joshua and Gabbi’s faces, as well as a 15-second clip were released on its official social media platforms last Jan. 20.

Other stars who will be part of the TV series are Eula Valdes, Nikki Valdez, Maey Bautista, Bianca De Vera, Will Ashley, and Laurice Guillen.

“It’s a milestone in the industry, the first co-production venture of GMA and ABS-CBN. We’re here to serve our audiences and make them happy,” said Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN chief operating officer for broadcast.

“It’s a first for Philippine TV, and I’m sure that it’s the audience who will be the winners in this collaboration,” GMA senior vice president Annette Gozon-Valdez said.

“Unbreak My Heart” will be filmed in Switzerland, and it will be shown via GMA Network and through streaming in 15 countries. The series is directed by Emmanuel Quindo Palo and Dolly Dulu, and will be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.

The series is slated for a 2023 premiere, and details about its storyline have yet to be revealed, as of this writing.

Yap and Sta. Maria previously worked together as an onscreen couple in the longstanding ABS-CBN morning drama “Be Careful with My Heart” and the 2016 film “The Achy Breaky Hearts” with Ian Veneracion.

Gabbi is a Kapuso actress who’s known for her breakout role as Sang’gre Alena in the “Encantadia” 2016 reboot, as well as the teleseryes “Naku, Boss Ko!”, “Beautiful Justice,” and “Let the Love Begin.”

Joshua, on the other hand, started his entertainment career as a housemate in the reality TV show “Pinoy Big Brother: All In” in 2015, where he was evicted on the 113th day. He gained widespread recognition for his roles in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2016 film entry “Vince and Kath and James” and “The Good Son.” Some of his most popular works include “The Killer Bride,” “Darna,” and “Ngayon At Kailanman,” among many others. EDV

