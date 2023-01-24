Magis Eagles face OCCCI D-League all-star selection in friendly match in Ormoc

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will test the mettle of the OCCCI D-League all-star selection in an exhibition match slated on February 4-5, 2023, at the Ormoc Superdome in Ormoc City, Leyte.

OCCCI D-League Inter-School Invitational Basketball Tournament commissioner Joel G. Hinay, along with OCCCI D-League deputy commissioner Manuel T. Mislang Jr, tournament coordinator Van Halen Parmis, and OCCCI Cebu branch manager Rowell G. Flores personally visited the SHS-AdC campus in Canduman, Mandaue City on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to formally invite the Magis Eagles to Ormoc.

They were welcomed by Magis Eagles athletic director Jon Ralph Christopher Inot, Magis Eagles’ must-titled head coach Rommel Rasmo and the rest of the players and coaching staff.

“Ang purpose ani is to promote ang among gisugdan nga OCCCI D-League didto sa Region 8. Last week during the pre-season games, sa Ormoc Superdome, nakita namo ang mga star players kada teams. 15 ka teams ang ni submit sa high school, kami nakakita mi ug star players. So, among gibuhat nag form mi ug all-star team para maduwa sa Ateneo de Cebu ug exhibition game,” said Hinay.

According to Hinay, their pre-season finale will be highlighted by the exhibition match between the Magis Eagles and the OCCCI all-star selection.

“The exhibition games will bring more crowd sa Ormoc para pud pag promote sa league. Makita pud sa coaches ang potential sa among mga players sa among liga. Within three days, nakita namo nga daghan kaayo ug potential players among na discover nga pwede pud matan-aw sa coaches ug ma recruit and eventually mahatagan ug scholarship” added Hinay.

The Magis Eagles beat the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA), 2-0, in their best-of-three finals series in Cesafi last December to defend their high school basketball title.

Reigning finals MVP Jared Bahay will lead the Magis Eagles in taking on the OCCCI all-stars.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Armed with Cesafi experience, Sambag 2 FBA ready for BPBL grand finals

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.