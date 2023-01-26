Coast Guard suspends trips of small vessels in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Central Visayas suspended trips for smaller vessels after a gale warning issuance on Thursday over Cebu and the rest of the region.

In an advisory, the PCG suspended trips of sea crafts with 250 gross tonnage or less until the weather improves.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, trips of small boats were suspended in southern Cebu, northern Cebu, central Cebu, Camotes Group of Islands, Negros Oriental, and Eastern Bohol.

The trip from this city to Ormoc in Leyte was canceled, while all trips from Santander in Cebu to Sibulan in Negros Oriental were suspended, according to the Cebu Port Authority.

Classes for elementary and high schools were also suspended in 16 localities in Cebu due to non-stop rains. The state weather bureau has also issued an “orange rainfall” warning throughout Cebu.

In the list were the towns of Argao, Barili, Alegria, Asturias, Minglanilla, Cordova, San Fernando, Sibonga, Compostela, Aloguinsan, Santander, Samboan, Consolacion, and Ginatilan.

The City of Naga in Cebu suspended elementary and high school classes, while the City of Talisay gave discretion to school administrators.

Sibonga town conducted an information drive with its fishermen not to sail because of the bad weather.

Most areas in Cebu had non-stop rains since Thursday morning. By noon, the rains stopped for a few minutes in Metro Cebu, but the area remained cloudy with occasional showers.

