38 areas in Cebu suspend classes as damp weather prevails

CEBU CITY, Philippines—At least 38 areas here decided to suspend classes on Thursday, January 12, 2022, as damp weather continues to prevail.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) recorded as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, a total of 38 local government units (LGUs) suspended classes due to continuous rains.

These are the towns of Samboan, Alegria, Moalboal, Catmon, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Carmen, Dumanjug, Badian, Tabogon, Cordova, Pinamungajan, Ginatilan, Aloguinsan, Compostela, Barili, Sta. Fe, Santander, Boljoon, Bantayan, Madridejos, Ronda, Oslob, Tudela, Liloan, and Oslob, Pilar, Balamban, Daanbantayan, Medellin, Tabuelan, Consolacion, and Alcantara and the cities of Mandaue, Carcar, Danao, Talisay, and Lapu-Lapu.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) on Thursday said the entire Visayas region will continue to experience moderate to occasional heavy rains due to the combined effects of two weather systems.

These are the low pressure area (LPA) and the shear line.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, the LPA, which will bring rains in the Visayas and Mindanao, was spotted 300 kilometers east of Surigao City.

However, chances of it intensifying into a tropical depression remained slim, they added.

Pagasa-Mactan also advised the public to stay alert on possible flooding and landslides.

