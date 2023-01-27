Body of missing man who jumped off bridge found 34 hours later

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After at least 34 hours of searching, rescuers finally retrieved the body of a man who was believed to have jumped off the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

Rescuers from the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) confirmed they retrieved the body of the 23-year-old man from Barangay Labogon in Mandaue City, past 7 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023.

In a social media post of Bantay Mandaue, their command center received a call on Friday morning regarding a body found floating under the bridge.

Personnel from the city’s DRRMO, together with the local police, Scene of the Crime Operatives, and the personnel of the Coast Guard Substation in Mandaue City immediatelt responded and helped in the retrieval of the body found floating along the Mactan Channel.

It can be recalled that the police received a call for assistance around 10 p.m. last Wednesday, January 25, regarding a man who was seen jumping off the bridge.

A search and rescue operation was conducted after the incident was reported but it had to be called off several times due to bad weather.

Meanwhile, individuals who suffer from depression or mental problems are encouraged to seek help and contact the City Health Office or Mandaue City Outpatient Recovery Clinic.

Everyone experiencing this condition may visit their Facebook pages or call these telephone numbers, (032) 230 4500 and (032) 253 8428, so they can be given assistance.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Body of unidentified man found along Trans Central Highway

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.