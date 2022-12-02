Body of unidentified man found along Trans Central Highway

Cebu City, Philippines—A body of a still unidentified man was found at the side of the road at the Trans Central Highway (TCH) in Barangay Taptap, here on Friday morning, December 2, 2022.

An initial report from the police said the Brangay Captain of Taptap, Bryan Bontuyan, reported the discovery of the body at around 8 a.m.

Police from the Adlaon sub-station responded to the alarm and proceeded to the scene where they found the body at the roadside of the TCH.

The unidentified man’s head was wrapped with a sack while his hands and feet were tied with straw.

As of this posting, police continue to investigate the case hoping to determine first the identity of the man.



