Mayor Chan promises assistance for victim in alleged rape in Olango

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The two parties involved an alleged rape incident that happened in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City met in the office of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023.

The two parties visited the office of Chan after they were invited by the mayor.

This issue stems from an alleged rape of a mentally challenged member of the LGBTQ community. Allegedly, the victim was raped by three men at the Purok Center of Barangay Talima in Olango Island.

The incident happened on December 31, 2022, but was reported to the police on January 26, 2023.

The 25-year-old victim is a service crew of a restaurant located in Barangay Caw-oy and a resident in the said barangay.

The suspects were identified as Louejhon Salinguhay Daño, Nickjun Amit, and Rolly Duallo, all of legal age and residents of Barangay Talima.

When barangay officials summoned the suspects, they denied the allegations against them.

But a certain Renato Tisoy Olasiman, 20 years old, allegedly saw what happened and narrated that the victim was molested and sexually abused by the suspects.

During their confrontation, the suspect denied the allegations against him.

During their confrontation, the suspect denied the allegations against him.

Chan promised that he will provide legal assistance to the victim. He also instructed the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) to provide psychological assistance to the victim.

