LOOK: Heart Evangelista joined by husband Chiz Escudero in Paris

Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero was described by fans as one “supportive husband” as he went to Paris with his wife, actress Heart Evangelista, who is in the city for the fashion week.

The celebrity couple appeared to have gone on a dinner date, as per Evangelista’s Instagram page on Friday, Jan. 27. Evangelista served looks in a pearl-white strapless dress by Vietnamese designer Tran Hung, while Escudero donned a black tuxedo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

Aside from celebrities, netizens were delighted upon seeing Evangelista and Escudero together as fans flooded the comments section with their admiration for the couple.

It can be recalled that separation rumors hounded Evangelista and Escudero in 2022 after netizens noticed that she had removed the Escudero surname from her Instagram profile. She then admitted last September that she was dealing with “personal struggles,” then revealed a month later that she was planning on staying abroad “indefinitely” for her work commitments.

Evangelista quashed the speculations in December when she told Escudero that she would “see [him] soon” after her stay in Paris. The couple celebrated New Year’s Eve together, then went to Japan where they bonded with Escudero’s kids, Quino and Chesi. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

LOOK: Heart Evangelista bonds with Chiz Escudero in Japan after shutting down separation rumors

Heart Evangelista explores Japan with Chiz Escudero’s children

LOOK: Heart Evangelista stuns in gold Filipiniana at Paris Fashion Week