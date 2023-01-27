Celebrate Your Special Occasions at Bayfront Hotel Cebu

Are you planning a special occasion and looking for the perfect venue to host it? Look no further than Bayfront Hotel Cebu—your ultimate events partner with ample experience and quality service!

Their event spaces are the perfect choice for any occasion—whether it be a wedding, anniversary, or corporate event. The North Reclamation branch has 4 collapsible function rooms that can accommodate 30 persons up to a banquet of 250 persons. Meanwhile, the Capitol Site branch has two function halls that can accommodate up to 224 persons each, and a roof deck with a pool that can be exclusively booked for a maximum of 50 persons. Both of the hotel branches have accessible locations and have restaurants and shopping centers within reach—your guests will have the most comfortable time during your special day.

Contact them today to book your event and make your occasion one to remember!

They offer a variety of packages to suit your needs, starting at just Php 650 per person, minimum of 30 persons. The celebration packages include a delicious buffet selection of food and drinks, as well as all necessary equipment and setup.





Their Buffet consists of 1 salad or soup, 1 noodles or vegetable, plain rice, 1 dessert, seasonal fruits, 3 main courses (pork, chicken & fish), and served with one round of iced tea. Bayfront Hotel’s packages are completely customizable and they have upgrades too if you wish to add Action Stations like Lechon Belly, Prawn Tempura, and more! The more variety, the merrier!



Bayfront Hotel’s professional and experienced event planning team will work with you to create the perfect event, tailored to your specific needs and preferences. They will handle all the details, so you can relax and enjoy your own meaningful celebration.

In addition to their event spaces, both their hotel branches offer comfortable guest rooms while the Capitol Site branch also has a fitness center and a swimming pool. Your guests will have everything they need for a memorable stay.





For reservations at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation, you may give a call at +63 917 728 9912 or at +63 32 230 6777. You may also email at [email protected].

For those who want to book at the Bayfront Hotel – Cebu Capitol Site, you may give a call at +63 917 708 8117 or at +63 32 505 3333. You may email at [email protected].