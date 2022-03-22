Bayfront Hotel Cebu’s all-Asian and Filipino restaurant, Caja Kitchen, opens with a full-spread buffet this March 22

Bayfront Hotel Cebu welcomes 2022 with the opening of Caja Kitchen Cebu, an in-house restaurant that features modern Asian and Filipino cuisine. Caja Kitchen Cebu will be opening at both Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation Area and Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site on March 22, 2022!

Diners can take advantage when they dine by 4 (pax), where three regular paying customers can dine at a regular rate of Php 500, and the fourth person can join in for just Php 77 for the whole opening week from March 22 to 27, 2022. You and your family can be the first to savor their specials on the Opening Dinner Buffet. Indulge in your favorite dishes like Crispy Pata, Lechon Belly, Sweet and Sour Pork, together with other delicious offerings.

Ready to #FeastOn with us? Check out the schedules below:

Tuesday, March 22 – Opening Dinner Buffet

Capitol Site Branch | North Reclamation Branch

6 PM onwards

Wednesday, March 23 – Dinner Buffet

Capitol Site Branch | North Reclamation Branch

6 PM onwards

Thursday, March 24 – Dinner Buffet

Capitol Site Branch

6 PM onwards

Friday, March 25 – Dinner Buffet

Capitol Site Branch | North Reclamation Branch

6 PM onwards

Saturday & Sunday, March 26 & 27 – Lunch & Dinner Buffet

Capitol Site Branch | North Reclamation Branch

11 AM, Lunch | 6 PM, Dinner

For advance table reservations, reach them through +632 32 230 6777 for reservations for Caja Kitchen – North Reclamation and through and +632 32 505 3333 for reservations for Caja Kitchen – Capitol Site.

For updates, like and follow their social media pages at fb.com/CajaKitchenCebu or on Instagram, @cajakitchencebu.

Let’s #FeastOn at Caja Kitchen this March 22!