Buildrite Cup 2023 : Hoops battles for CABC tourney start Jan. 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for tomorrow’s first Buildrite Cup 2023 of the Cebu Architects’ Basketball Club (CABC) at the Benedicto College gymnasium in Mandaue City.

A total of six teams comprised of architects will compete for supremacy in the tournament that runs in the entire month of February.

The tournament will serve as the first of the numerous basketball conferences of CABC.

A presser was held on Saturday to formally launch the tournament at the Club Filipino in the FGU Tower.

Present during the presser was CABC head Paolo Albert and fellow CABC officer Oliver Tan. Also present were Buildrite National Sales Manager Gerald Lentorio, Buildrite Technical Sales officer Erwin Dalut, and fellow architects Armund Claro and RG Gomez.

“Pasalamatan nato ang Buildrite sa ilang (We thank Buildrite for their) neverending support sa (of the) CABC. They will also sponsor sa (the) Corporate Cup and they will have a team in the Corporate Cup,” said Alberto.

“A week after ani nga tournament, diretso na ta sa Corporate Cup. Mas sayo ang Corporate Cup karon,” he said.

(A week after the tournament, we will go directly to the Corporate Cup. The Corporate Cup now is held earlier.)

The six competing teams are Sinclair Paints-Cebu Chapter, Rubber Stop Rajah Humabon Chapter, Sapal 2-in-1 Datu Lapu-Lapu Chapter, Max Bond Sugbu Chapter, SmartBond Leon Kilat Chapter, and the Flexicrete Metro Cebu Chapter.

“Aside sa hilig ta og basketball sa UAP (United Architects of the Philippines), nakatabang sad nato sila nga nailhan ta sa Cebu in terms of sales. Pagsugod pa lang, nicommit ko ug support nila kay sila ni support pud mismo sa Buildrite,” said Lentorio.

(Aside from the fact that we love basketball in the UAP [United Architects of the Philippines], it has also helped us that we are recognized in Cebu in terms of sales. When we started, I committed to also support them to Buildrite.)

Buildrite is a household team in the CABC. The team being the former champion of the Corporate Cup.

However, it is Buildrite’s first time to sponsor an entire CABC conference.

More than 120 players will be seen in action from six teams in the entire league which lasts for the entire month of February.

Adding excitement to the tournament is the addition of the Leon Kilat Chapter headed by Gomez.

Like CABC’s previous tournaments, the Buildrite Cup will follow a Barangayan system, allowing all players in each team to play in their scheduled games.

Meanwhile, the format will have a single round robin with the top two teams advancing automatically to the semifinals with a twice-to-beat advantage.

On the other hand, the third and fourth ranked teams will take on the fifth and sixth ranked teams in the quarterfinals. The third and fourth ranked teams will have a twice-to-beat advantage.

The opening ceremony tomorrow will start at 11:00 AM followed by the three matches from 1:15 PM to 4:15 PM.

/dbs

