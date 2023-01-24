EGS Aneda Builders captures Sinulog Cup in thrilling finale against K&L Marketing

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The EGS Aneda Builders hoisted the Sinulog Cup 2023 Basketball Tournament title by narrowly beating K&L Marketing, 81-80, in the winner-take-all championship match Monday night, Jan. 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Trailing by two, 78-80, eventual “Most Valuable Player” John Galinato lifted EGS with his three game-winning free throws after getting fouled by Eloy Poligrates of K&L with 3.1 seconds left in the final period.

The tournament officials headed by Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros had to review the final sequence which was agreed upon that Galinato indeed got fouled by Poligrates while attempting the buzzer-beater triple.

Galinato was awarded three free throws which he calmly sank to seal their come-from-behind victory, 81-80.

“Wala jud mi ga expect ma champion kay lig-on kaayo among kontra. Salig lang gyud mi sa among mga players. Before sa game, amo jud gi ingnan among mga taw nga we will fight and we will give our best. Medyo unexpected kaayo nako. Win or lose dawat man ta, pero gihatag man sa Ginoo, so atong dawaton,” said EGS Aneda Builders team owner Wilson Villanueva.

Before winning the game, both teams fought tooth and nail which resulted to 16 lead changes and eight deadlocks.

K&L was clinging on a two-possession lead, but found their backs against the wall in the final period with an early penalty.

EGS capitalized on K&L’s penalty which resulted in Justine Dacalos tying the game at 77-all from canning both his free throws with 1:16 left.

Not to be outfought, Harold Cortes managed to put K&L back ahead, 80-77, from his three-pointer with 43 seconds remaining.

However, things spiralled down for K&L after Poligrates committed a foul against Galinato while attempting a three-pointer.

Galinato converted 2-of-3 free throw attempts that put them one point behind K&L, 79-80, with 20 seconds remaining.

Both teams then each committed a turnover, with the ball possession pointing to K&L.

EGS then used their three remaining fouls before heading into penalty which yielded them a ball possession after Patrick Cabahug committed a costly turnover.

The next ball possession led to Galinato getting fouled and nailing all three winning free throws.

Galinato finished with 23 points and three assists. He was near perfect from his 5-of-6 from the three point line.

Fellow guard Justine Dacalos chipped in 18 points, four boards, three assists, and two steals.

Cabahug spoiled his 19-point outing, so as Joshua Dela Cerna’s 18. Cortes and McAloney both scored 14 for the losing squad.

“Nakita nila nga quality kaayo ang mga games. Again, we appreciate the support of the Sinulog Foundation ug Chooks-to-Go. In just one call, ni initiate jud dayon ang Chooks-to-Go ug Sinulog Foundation. Hopefully, we can have games like this,” said Hontiveros whose team, the DH25-RUS finished third in the league.

DH25-RUS defeated the United Negros Basketball League (UNBL) All-Stars, 73-71.

EGS brought home the P150,000 champion’s purse, while K&L received P75,000 as runners-up and DH25-RUS with P50,000. UNBL pocketed P30,000, while the rest of the remaining teams didn’t go home empty-handed as they received P15,000 each.

RELATED STORIES

K&L Marketing, EGS Aneda Builders face off in winner-take-all championship match tonight

DH25-RUS off to good start in Sinulog Cup 2023

UNBL beats UC, now 2-0 in Sinulog hoop wars

Chooks-to-Go Sinulog Cup 2023: DH25-RUS secures semifinals slot

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.