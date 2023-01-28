Sambag 2 FBA earns slot in BPBL semifinals; to face BARMM team later today

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sambag 2 FBA representing Region VII cruised into the semifinals of the ongoing Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) after winning all their scheduled matches on Friday and early Saturday morning in two separate venues in Metro Manila.

They defeated Region VI in their first game, 74-59, and went on narrowly beating Region 5, 48-43, at the San Juan Gym on Friday.

They then opened their campaign on Saturday morning, January 28, with a big victory against Region 12, 58-50, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

The team faces the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in the semifinals later this afternoon.

In their game against Region 5 on Friday, Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Mythical Five member Lance Sabroso dropped 17 points with one assist, four rebounds, and a steal to lead Sambag 2 FBA.

His teammate, Yzah Myl Dugaduga scored 16 points with three rebounds, two assists, and an assist.

Both players suited up for the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers which etched a historic feat in the Cesafi high school basketball last year.

The Trailblazers was the first rookie team to finish the elimination round undefeated and finished as runners-up in the finals.

On the other hand, Region VII’s girls team manned by the Abellana National School (ANS) beats Region IV-A, 50-37, at the San Juan Gym on Saturday morning.

They led as much as 19 points in the third period, 28-9, and went on winning the game.

The champion team of the major basketball tournament will take home P300,000.

