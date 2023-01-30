Cebu’s Alcoseba shines in Subic NAGT
CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuana triathlon sensation Raven Faith Alcoseba put on a dominating performance in the 2023 National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) Subic Leg held last Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Subic Boardwalk in Zambales.
The 19-year-old Talisay City native finished the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike, and 5km run with a time of one hour, four minutes, and 36 seconds to rule the women’s elite sprint race.
Alcoseba, a National Team member, was among those favored to win the NAGT women’s elite sprint race after many-time Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Kim Mangrobang skipped the race to prioritize bigger international races.
Fellow national team member Erika Nicole Burgos finished second with a time of 1:08.03.
Another Cebuana, Karen Andrea Manayon, rounded off the top three in the women’s elite sprint race with a time of 1:08.25.
In the men’s elite sprint race, Hanoi SEA Games gold medalist Fernando Casares finished on top, clocking 57:16, followed by Cebuano prospect Matthew Justine Hermosa (57:34) and SEA Games double silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino (59:12).
In the para triathlon men’s sprint distance, Cebuano amputee triathlete Alex Niño Silverio emerged as the fastest as he clocked 1:18:20, beating Raul Angoluan (1:30:48), and Cedel Abellana (1:35:26), who finished second and third, respectively.
