P6.8 million shabu confiscated from call center agent

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Anti-narcotics agents in Central Visayas confiscated 40 packs of illegal drugs believed to be shabu, with an estimated street value of P6.8 million, from a call center agent during buy-bust operation in Cebu City last Monday, January 30.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the region (PDEA-7) identified the suspect as Earl Christian Binoya.

Together with the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit and the Naval Forces Central, they made the arrest on Binoya at V. Rama Street in Barangay Calamba around 2:40 p.m. on Monday.

Law enforcers seized 40 packs of illegal drugs, weighing a total of one kilogram, from the suspect. They also confiscated other non-drug evidence such as buy-bust money of P1,163, a mobile phone, and a motorcycle.

According to Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of PDEA-7, they have been monitoring Binoya’s activities for over a week, after receiving a tip from a confidential informant.

She said Binoya allegedly had the capacity to dispose at least one kilogram of illegal drugs per week.

“He is also a newly identified [drug pusher],” added Alcantara.

/dcb

