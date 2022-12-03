PDEA-7 agents confiscate P3M ‘shabu’ from former mixed martial artist

CEBU CITY, Cebu City – Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas arrested Slotty Avila, 34, for the alleged possession of half a kilo of suspected shabu worth at least P3 million.

The arrest was made following a search that was made at the residence of his common-law partner in Sunset Drive in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, where he also lives, at about 5 a.m. on Saturday, December 3.

The search that was led by PDEA-7 Director Levi Ortiz was based on a warrant issued on December 2 by a Regional Trial Court Judge in Cebu City.

“The information emanates from mga concerned citizens. Kay wala man ta kaila ani niya, naay ni sumbong nato nga kani siya involved sa pagbaligya og shabu unya nag gamit siya of mga courier service packing para dili siya ma klaro ba nga nag deliver siya. Makita nato diri ang lain-lain nga courier service,” Oritz said.

Marking of confiscated evidence is ongoing as of this posting.

RELATED STORIES

P53M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Central Visayas

Mactan buy-bust: Woman caught with P14M shabu

/dcb