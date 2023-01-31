DSWD-7 resumes face-to-face Family Development Session

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) will resume the face-to-face approach in conducting Family Development Session (FDS) this year.

For almost three years, DSWD-7 has been conducting electronic FDS and utilized other alternative ways such as text messages, social media posts, FDS On-the-Air through partner television and radio stations, and distributed printed materials in delivering modules to the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) partner-beneficiaries due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the face-to-face FDS resumes this year, the priority topics will seek to lay the foundations of the program for both existing and new 4Ps beneficiaries. It will focus on the FDS Transformative Learning Path (FDSTLP), which will emphasize the positive behavioral changes expected from the 4Ps beneficiaries through the three needs-based learning packages.

The three learning packages include the titles: 1. “Pagbabago sa pamamahala ng buhay ng pamilya,” 2. “Pakikipag-ugnayan sa istrukturang panlipunan,” and 3. “Pangkabuhayan at organisasyon.”

The topics will also deal with the basics of the program based on Republic Act No. 11310, or the 4Ps Act.

FDS is one of the conditions of the program that gathers partner-beneficiaries once a month to discuss various development topics.

Other program conditions are enrollment and attendance of children aged 3–18 years old in school, deworming at least twice a year for children aged 1–14 years old, prenatal and postnatal check-ups for women, and preventive check-ups for children aged 5 and below.

Based on the law, households may receive P750 for compliance with health and FDS; children monitored by the program in elementary school will receive P300,while those in junior high school receive P500, and P700 for children in senior high school.

The cash grants are computed monthly. The education grants cover only 10 months per school year, benefiting a maximum of three children per household. Each compliant household also receives a rice subsidy of Php 600 per month.

The 4Ps is the government’s major poverty alleviation program that invests in the health, nutrition, and education of poor, eligible households. These, along with the psychosocial and educational components provided through the FDS, lead the beneficiaries to have improved and sustained well-being.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

267 4Ps beneficiaries in Bohol graduate from program

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.