CIT-U takes down UC in Dalaguete hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats shocked the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 89-85, in the Dalaguete Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament on Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at the Dalaguete Sports Complex in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

Former UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmaster Jeco Bancale led the Wildcats as he scored 14 points while Jim Taala and Josiah Villamayo added 10 points each to stun the heavily favored Webmasters.

It can be recalled that the CIT-U Wildcats of head coach Edsel Vallena were eliminated in the recent season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament last year.

In contrast, the Webmasters went on to play in the finals against the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers. UC fell short and finished runners up.

Paul Galinato led UC with 14 points.

With the victory, the Wildcats improved to 2-2 (win-loss) while the Webmasters dropped to 1-3.

Despite the loss, the Webmasters still have a chance to salvage third place honors when they face anew the Wildcats on February 4.

UV vs USPF finals

Meanwhile, the unbeaten Green Lancers take on the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers also on Feb. 4 for the title.

UV has a 4-0 card, while the Panthers sport a 3-1 record.

The Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras were eliminated from the tournament for finishing with a 0-4 slate.

The champion in this tournament will take home P150,000. Runners-up will get P100,000 while third and fourth placers will receive P50,000, and P20,000, respectively.

